Gophers name pitching coach Ty McDevitt as new baseball coach

Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle announced Wednesday that Ty McDevitt, a former Gophers baseball player and the program’s current pitching coach, has been named head baseball coach, succeeding the U’s all-time wins leader John Anderson, who retired after his 43rd season with 1,390 wins.

McDevitt, 31, and the U agreed to a three-year term, pending the completion of a background check.

McDevitt is Minnesota’s 16th head coach but only the program’s fourth head coach since 1948. Dick Siebert led the Gophers from 1948-78 and was followed by George Thomas, who was at the helm from 1979-81, and then Anderson.

McDevitt had served as the team’s pitching coach since 2019. The Apple Valley native was a volunteer assistant for the Gophers from 2017 to 2018.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the position of head baseball coach at the University of Minnesota,” McDevitt said in the university’s news release. “This program is steeped in rich history and tradition, built on the hard work, dedication, and passion of countless players, coaches, and supporters who have come before me. As I step into this role, I am committed to upholding the values and excellence that define Gopher Baseball. Together, we will strive to build upon this storied legacy, fostering a culture of integrity, resilience, and success both on and off the field.”

McDevitt played for the Gophers from 2012-2016 where he was a stabilizing presence in the bullpen.

McDevitt is known for his ability to develop high school arms into major league draft prospects. During his time at Minnesota, he worked with future MLB draftees Brett Schulze, Jake Stevenson and Nick Lackney among others.

Max Meyer is the most well-known player to ascend the ranks under McDevitt. Meyer joined the Gophers in 2018 as a 34th-round draft pick out of Woodbury High School. When he left Minnesota after the 2020 season he was taken in the first round with the third overall pick by the Miami Marlins in the 2020 MLB Draft.