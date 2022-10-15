Gophers' Morgan hit in head against Illini, goes to hospital Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan is transported to the locker room after being injured in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was taken to a hospital for evaluation Saturday after leaving the Gophers' game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head.

Morgan was running on a third-down play as linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called.

Morgan walked off the field with assistance and was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head.

Coach P.J. Fleck said after the game that Morgan was alert while transported to the hospital. Fleck said Morgan's wife, mother and athletic director Mark Coyle accompanied him.

Fleck said Morgan is a ''tough kid'' and that the Gophers sideline quickly gathered around him out of concern.

''We all kind of saw that,'' Fleck said. ''Everybody ran on the field. When you kind of get your hands pinned down and then you get driven into the turf, that's hard.''

Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan and threw two interceptions. Illinois won 26-14.

---

