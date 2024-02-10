Gophers men's basketball vs. Iowa game preview: Broadcast info and analysis

GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

at Iowa, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 2 p.m. Sunday

TV; radio: Big Ten Network; 100.3-FM

. . .

Marcus Fuller's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) were picked last in the conference but have been the surprise team so far at fifth in the standings with nine games to go. Two victories during the three-game win streak entering Sunday were at home against Northwestern and Michigan State. To extend that streak, the Gophers have to win a third Big Ten road game this year, which hasn't been done since 2017. Iowa (13-10, 5-7) beat the Gophers 86-77 on Jan. 15 at Williams Arena. The Hawkeyes have lost four of six since then, including against Purdue and Maryland at home.

Watch him: Hawkeyes big man Ben Krikke was the lone bright spot in Thursday's 89-79 loss at Penn State with 22 points. Krikke hadn't scored more than 10 points in a game since a 25-point effort vs. the Gophers last month. Gophers freshman Cam Christie is averaging 17 points in his past three games.

Injuries: None.

Forecast: The first signature victory came for the Gophers on Tuesday vs. Michigan State. They could pick up a second Quad 1 victory in a row Sunday against the Hawkeyes, who were No. 64 in the NCAA's NET rankings as of Saturday. Ben Johnson's team is starting to look the part of an NCAA tournament team, but the résumé still needs a lot of work. "We have accomplished some good things, but we haven't accomplished anything at the same time," Johnson said this past week.