Gophers men cruise to win over Macalester in exhibition game

The Gophers men’s basketball team trailed Division III Macalester for nearly 10 first-half minutes of an exhibition game Thursday at Williams Arena.

The lower-level opponent from St. Paul was making 3-pointers and grabbed four offensive rebounds on one early possession en route to 17-9 lead. But Minnesota fully broke through with a turnover forced by Braeden Carrington and a fast-break layup from Mike Mitchell Jr.

Finally, Minnesota started looked like the bigger and and more-talented team. Their pace was key as they went on a 20-5 run, led 45-36 at the half and cruised to a 97-73 win.

The Gophers’ season opener is 7 p.m. Monday against Bethune-Cookman at the Barn.

New point guard Elijah Hawkins, a transfer from Howard, pushed the pace in transition and finished with nine assists. Fellow new guard Mike Mitchell Jr., a transfer from Pepperdine, also had nine assists.

Josh Ola-Joseph led Minnesota with 21 points, while Dawson Garcia added 19. Hawkins, Mitchell and Parker Fox also reached double digits.

Macalester guard Caleb Williams of Wild Rose, Wis., led the Scots with a huge performance: 41 points on 14 of 31 shooting. He hit a number of head-turning fadeaway shots.

The Gophers played without starting center Pharrel Payne and freshman guard Cam Christie. Macalester didn’t have Ba Badou, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

The Gophers started Hawkins, Braeden Carrington,Ola-Joseph, Isaiah Ihnen and Garcia.

Macalester is considered one of the favorites in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this season after finishing fourth in the league in 2022-23.

Ten other Big Ten schools are playing exhibitions against teams from Division II or lower levels.

The Gophers last played Macalester in 1922, losing to the Scots 12-11. The U beat fellow MIAC team St. Olaf 71-55 in an exhibition game to start last season.

