Gophers men’s basketball vs. Ball State: Maintain focus ahead of holidays

GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

7 p.m., Thursday vs. Ball State at Williams Arena

TV; radio: B1G+; 103.5 FM

Star Tribune Gameview: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Basketball Across Minnesota looks at Gophers guard Braeden Carrington's mental health journey and how players can't "just tough it out."

. . .

Marcus Fuller's preview:

Opening bell: Gophers coach Ben Johnson will try to keep his players from falling into the trap that many teams do during the holiday season when their focus might not be solely on the court. A three-game win streak after last week's 101-65 win vs. IUPUI seems like longer than nine days ago. How will the Gophers (8-3) respond if they're challenged Thursday by 8-3 Ball State? This is the first power conference foe this year for the Cardinals, but they've beaten similar opponents SC Upstate and Pine Bluff by a combined 35 points.

Watch him: There aren't many forwards the Gophers face in nonconference play as physically imposing as Ball State's Basheer Jihad. The 6-9, 240-pound junior is averaging 18.5 points and 7.3 rebounds, but also has twice had at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in his last three games. Gophers senior Parker Fox still needs rest during practices after missing two years with knee injuries, but he had a season-high 16 points, including six dunks, in his last outing vs. IUPUI.

Injuries: Gophers leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia (ankle) is questionable after missing the last two games. Starting guard Braeden Carrington is out indefinitely to focus on his mental health.

Forecast: .The Gophers lead the Big Ten with 19.7 assists, but they also average a league-high 13.5 turnovers per game. One common theme during the win streak has been putting up high assist numbers (54) with fewer turnovers (19) combined in the last two games. Mistake-free basketball against Ball State can make sure Johnson's team heads into the holiday break with momentum.

