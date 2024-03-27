Advertisement
Gophers men’s basketball to host transfer center Andrew Morgan

Andy Greder, Pioneer Press
The Gophers men’s basketball program is expected to welcome former North Dakota State big man Andrew Morgan for a visit to campus this week.

Morgan is the one guest the U have scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon, a source told the Pioneer Press.

Morgan, a to-be senior from Waseca, Minn., has one year of eligibly remaining after entering the NCAA transfer portal this week.

At 6-foot-10 and 245 pounds, Morgan averaged 12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 32 games, 29 starts, for the Bison in the Summit League last season. He was named second team all-conference in 2023-24.

Morgan averaged only 0.3 blocks per game and only 1.0 3-point attempt per game but made 36 percent from deep last season. He shot 58 percent from inside the arc a year ago.

His stiffest completion came against Creighton last November. He scored nine points on 4 for 14 from the field, with one rebound, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes in a loss.

Morgan, a Mr. Basketball finalist in Minnesota in 2020-21, would factor in as a back-up center to rising junior Pharrel Payne, with last year’s reserve Jack Wilson out of eligibility.

The Gophers currently have one vacant scholarship spot with sophomore forward Josh Ola-Joseph entering the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.

