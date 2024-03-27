Gophers men’s basketball to host transfer center Andrew Morgan

The Gophers men’s basketball program is expected to welcome former North Dakota State big man Andrew Morgan for a visit to campus this week.

Morgan is the one guest the U have scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon, a source told the Pioneer Press.

Morgan, a to-be senior from Waseca, Minn., has one year of eligibly remaining after entering the NCAA transfer portal this week.

At 6-foot-10 and 245 pounds, Morgan averaged 12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 32 games, 29 starts, for the Bison in the Summit League last season. He was named second team all-conference in 2023-24.

Morgan averaged only 0.3 blocks per game and only 1.0 3-point attempt per game but made 36 percent from deep last season. He shot 58 percent from inside the arc a year ago.

His stiffest completion came against Creighton last November. He scored nine points on 4 for 14 from the field, with one rebound, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes in a loss.

Morgan, a Mr. Basketball finalist in Minnesota in 2020-21, would factor in as a back-up center to rising junior Pharrel Payne, with last year’s reserve Jack Wilson out of eligibility.

The Gophers currently have one vacant scholarship spot with sophomore forward Josh Ola-Joseph entering the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.

Related Articles