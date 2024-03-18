Gophers men’s basketball gets NIT bid, first-round matchup with Butler

The NCAA tournament was a long shot for Ben Johnson's Gophers men's basketball team after a late-season slide, but that didn't keep Minnesota out of postseason play.

Johnson was hoping to hear his 18-14 Gophers were able to extend their season – and they got picked in this year's 32-team NIT field.

The Gophers, who finished ninth place in the Big Ten with a 9-11 record, will play Tuesday night at No. 4 seed Butler. The winner will move on to play either top-seeded Indiana State or SMU.

Minnesota and Butler both have 18-14 records, and Butler also finished 9-11 in Big East play.

The NIT starts March 19 with first-round through quarterfinal games played on college campuses. The semifinals and finals are at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. That's Butler's home gym. The Gophers' last game against Butler was a 64-56 loss at the fieldhouse in 2019-20.

"Everybody wanted to keep playing," leading scorer Dawson Garcia said after Thursday's 77-67 loss in the Big Ten tournament second round against Michigan State at Target Center.

The seventh loss in the last 10 games sunk Minnesota's NET ranking to 89th as of Saturday, which was behind Ohio State (49), Iowa (62), Maryland (82) and Penn State (86).

The NIT Selection Show named 12 automatic bids from the six major conferences, which was a new selection format this year. Those bids went to the top two NET-ranked teams in each Power Six conference that didn't qualify for the NCAA tournament.

Barely missing the NCAA tourney soured some programs enough to opt out of the NIT on Sunday, including St. John's, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma, Memphis, Ole Miss and Indiana.