Gophers men’s basketball: Cam Christie enters NCAA transfer portal after declaring for NBA draft

Cam Christie gave himself more options Wednesday, and in the process, the Gophers men’s basketball program appears to be a less likely landing spot.

The Gophers’ all-Big Ten freshman team player entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, the last day the database is open, according to ESPN.

On April 12, Christie said he would declare for the NBA draft, while still maintaining his collegiate eligibility. With Wednesday’s development, Christie just opened up more places he could go if he does return to the college ranks.

Christie’s entry in the portal comes with a “do not contact” label, per ESPN, as the Arlington Heights, Ill., native focuses on preparing for the draft.

Christie was one of 195 players to be named an early entry draft candidate and he can withdraw from the process and play in the NCAA without issue if he does so before May 29. Christie’s draft stock varies from a potential first round pick to un-drafted, according to a handful of mock drafts.

If Christie leaves, the Gophers will be down three key pieces from last year’s starting lineup. Center Pharrel Payne has committed to Texas A&M, while point guard Elijah Hawkins has pledged to Texas Tech.

Christie was second on the team, averaging 11.3 points per game last season.

