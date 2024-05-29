Gophers men’s basketball: Cam Christie to remain in NBA draft

Cam Christie will not be returning to the Gophers men’s basketball program for his sophomore season.

Christie will remain in the NBA draft and will not not use his remaining three years of collegiate eligibility, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on Wednesday.

Christie said on April 12 he was going to enter the NBA draft process while keeping his option open to return to the Gophers. On May 1, Christie entered the transfer portal to widen his next locales if he returned to NCAA competition.

Christie became a true freshman starter for the Gophers last season, averaging 11.3 points on 39 percent 3-point shooting. The all-Big Ten freshman team member contributed 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 33 total games, with 26 starts.

Christie, of Arlington Heights, Ill., has been placed throughout NBA mock drafts, from late first-round pick to undrafted free agent. The NBA draft is on June 26.

