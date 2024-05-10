Gophers men’s basketball adds Charlotte transfer guard Lu’Cye Patterson

The Gophers men’s basketball team picked up a commitment from Charlotte transfer guard Lu’Cye Patterson on Friday.

Patterson, a Minneapolis native, averaged a team-high 14.6 points along with 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 turnovers in all 31 games for Charlotte last season. He was named all-American Athletic Conference second team.

“612 I’m back #Committed,” Patterson posted on social media.

Patterson, who is listed at 6-foot-2, projects to be a starting guard for the Gophers next season, his final year of eligibility. With his addition, the U has one vacant scholarship for next season.

Patterson shot 44 percent from field-goal range, 35 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent from the free-throw line last season.

Patterson played two seasons at Charlotte and two seasons at Missouri State. He attended Minnesota Prep Academy and Brooklyn Center High School.

