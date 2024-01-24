Gophers lose heartbreaker to Wisconsin, 61-59
Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson speaks with reporters after a 61-59 loss to Wisconsin Tuesday night at Williams Arena. Minnesota falls to 12-7, 3-5 in Big Ten play.
Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson speaks with reporters after a 61-59 loss to Wisconsin Tuesday night at Williams Arena. Minnesota falls to 12-7, 3-5 in Big Ten play.
Ivišić lived up to his lottery-projected hype in a stellar debut Sunday in Lexington. Tuesday on the road in the SEC proved a tougher task.
While trying to defend Pascal Siakam, Rick Carlisle was tossed for the first time this season on Tuesday.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist has finally joined the UFC.
Rhys Hoskins missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The expectations and a struggling defense were too much for the first-time head coach as Milwaukee struggled to find an identity.
The star-studded list of 41 players will need to be cut down to 12.
Uga X, otherwise known as Que, oversaw two national championships at Georgia and was the most decorated mascot in program history.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming three new members.
Tom Telesco, who spent the last 11 seasons with the Chargers, will stay in the AFC West.
This will be Vinovich's third time as lead referee for the Super Bowl.
The puck stops here, as these five goaltenders are ripe to get cut to make room on your fantasy roster.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
Terry Rozier might be the best player you have not seen or heard from this season.
Legacies will be on the line for the rest of the NFL playoffs.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
At its peak, the Kansas City-Buffalo game reached more than 56 million viewers.
Gauff is into her first Australian Open semifinal, while Djokovic advances to his 11th.
The Cameron Crazies weren't happy with how Blake Hinson celebrated Pitt's upset of Duke.
Maignan and his teammates briefly left the field during before returning.