Gophers lose and add one defensive lineman via transfer portal

The revolving doors of the NCAA transfer portal took another turn and a half on Wednesday.

Navarro College defensive end Eddy Toussom flipped his commitment from Minnesota to Alabama-Birmingham and signed with UAB on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Central Michigan defensive lineman Quindario Lee of McKenzie, Ala., committed and signed with the Gophers.

Lee, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, had 28 total tackles, seven for lost yards and three sacks in 11 games for the Chippewas last season. Lee was credited with 21 pressures and an overall defensive grade of 59.8, according to Pro Football Focus.

Minnesota added six transfers overall on Wednesday, including quarterbacks Max Brosmer (New Hampshire) and Logan Fife (Fresno State), cornerbacks Ethan Robinson (Bucknell) and Jaionte McMillan (TCU) and running back Sieh Bangura (Ohio).

Transfer portal tracker

Incoming players (Previous school)

Dec. 3

QB Max Brosmer (New Hampshire)

Dec. 10

DT Jordan Guerad (Fla. International)

RB Trent Howland (Indiana)

DE Eddy Toussom (Navarro JC)

CB Ethan Robinson (Bucknell)

Sunday

QB Logan Fife (Fresno State)

CB Jaionte McMillan (TCU)

Wednesday

DT Quindario Lee (Central Michigan)

Outgoing players (Next school)

Nov. 28

QB Athan Kaliakmanis

QB Drew Viotto (Eastern Michigan)

RB Marquese Williams

OL JJ Guedet (Illinois State)

Nov. 29

WR Dino Kaliakmanis

Nov. 30

RB Zach Evans (North Texas)

Dec. 4

OL Tyrell Lawrence

Saturday

DT Jordan Guerad (Louisville)

Sunday

RB Trent Howland (Indiana)

Wednesday

DE Eddy Toussom (Alabama Birmingham)

