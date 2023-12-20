Gophers lose and add one defensive lineman via transfer portal
The revolving doors of the NCAA transfer portal took another turn and a half on Wednesday.
Navarro College defensive end Eddy Toussom flipped his commitment from Minnesota to Alabama-Birmingham and signed with UAB on Wednesday.
In the meantime, Central Michigan defensive lineman Quindario Lee of McKenzie, Ala., committed and signed with the Gophers.
Lee, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, had 28 total tackles, seven for lost yards and three sacks in 11 games for the Chippewas last season. Lee was credited with 21 pressures and an overall defensive grade of 59.8, according to Pro Football Focus.
Minnesota added six transfers overall on Wednesday, including quarterbacks Max Brosmer (New Hampshire) and Logan Fife (Fresno State), cornerbacks Ethan Robinson (Bucknell) and Jaionte McMillan (TCU) and running back Sieh Bangura (Ohio).
Transfer portal tracker
Incoming players (Previous school)
Dec. 3
QB Max Brosmer (New Hampshire)
Dec. 10
DT Jordan Guerad (Fla. International)
RB Trent Howland (Indiana)
DE Eddy Toussom (Navarro JC)
CB Ethan Robinson (Bucknell)
Sunday
QB Logan Fife (Fresno State)
CB Jaionte McMillan (TCU)
Wednesday
DT Quindario Lee (Central Michigan)
Outgoing players (Next school)
Nov. 28
QB Athan Kaliakmanis
QB Drew Viotto (Eastern Michigan)
RB Marquese Williams
OL JJ Guedet (Illinois State)
Nov. 29
WR Dino Kaliakmanis
Nov. 30
RB Zach Evans (North Texas)
Dec. 4
OL Tyrell Lawrence
Saturday
DT Jordan Guerad (Louisville)
Sunday
RB Trent Howland (Indiana)
Wednesday
DE Eddy Toussom (Alabama Birmingham)
