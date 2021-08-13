Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin easing pressure on himself

Aug. 13—The Gophers football program's media day started bright and early on Aug. 3 in Chicago — 7 a.m. Aug. 3. But linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin didn't need a Red Bull to help him wake up. He was screaming and hollering into cameras, creating footage that will, in turn, help get fans get amped up during games at Huntington Bank Stadium this fall.

Sori-Marin is ready to put the 2020 season behind him.

While he was wired at the start of the U's media day, he expressed ease in an interview later that morning.

"Just focused on being consistent, remaining calm out there and doing what I know I can do," Sori-Marin said. "There were times last year, where I let the pressure get to me, things got to my head a little bit and that affected my play. There were times when I was calm and comfortable. So, this season it's just playing comfortable, playing how I know I can play will lead to the best season possible."

In in a move that appeared to give Sori-Marin direct competition, the Gophers brought in Abeline Christian transfer Jack Gibbens. During Saturday's open-to-media practice, Gibbens was the middle linebacker, Sori-Marin on the weak side and Braelen Oliver on strong side.

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said that trio, with Oliver coming back from a serious knee injury, will be used against run-heavy offensive formations within the Big Ten West. But Rossi also said he's comfortable that trio against one-running back, one-tight end formations.

Rossi said given the inexperience among the other linebackers in 2020, Sori-Marin had to be moved around to different spots.

"There was really a lot on his plate because of the youth of the rest of the room," Rossi said. "With Braelen back, (Gibbens in the fold) and everyone having experience, we've been able to have him be in more of a stationary role."

In 2020, the Gophers had to replace seven starters, including four NFL draft picks, and Sori-Marin was one of the few players with experience.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sori-Marin had a grade of 45.6, which ranked 510th out of 541 linebackers last season.

"He was handling a lot," Rossi said. "He felt like he needed to make every play. Anytime you do that, I think that you are not playing to your potential, and now I think he feels really confident in the group and the linebacker room. I think he feels really confident in the defensive guys around him."