Gophers LB Lindenberg, RB Williams out vs. EMU

Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg missed his second consecutive game because of injury, while running back Bryce Williams, the team's second-leading rusher last week, also was sidelined for Saturday night's game against Eastern Michigan. The Big Ten announced its availability report two hours before the game.

Lindenberg, the team's top returning tackler from last season, was injured a week before the opener against Nebraska. Coach P.J. Fleck on Monday said Lindenberg was getting closer to returning to the lineup. With Lindenberg out, redshirt freshman Maverick Baranowski and redshirt sophomore Devon Williams got the bulk of the snaps at linebacker, finishing with seven and three tackles, respectively.

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi was pleased with the play of Baranowski and Williams but challenged them to improve.

"They went in and did a nice job now," Rossi said Wednesday. "Nice job — that's the starting point. The expectation that they've got to play better than that."

Running back Sean Tyler, a transfer from Western Michigan, started for the Gophers last week and led the team with 41 yards on 10 carries. Williams, a senior, had six carries for 14 yards. With Williams out, true freshman Darius Taylor and redshirt freshman Zach Evans appear to be next up to share carries with Tyler. Taylor rushed one time for 3 yards in the opener, while Evans did not get a carry.

"This is all about competition," Fleck said Monday when asked about Evans. "I don't make the depth charts. The players make the depth charts. I just pick who played best, and just because you did something one year doesn't mean you're going to be there the next year. When you keep adding talent, you've got to go out to perform. We have full trust in him when he gets out there and gets his opportunity."

Also listed as out among notable players was defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies, who did not play last week. Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who is recovering from knee surgery that ended his 2022 season last September, was listed as questionable and did not play.

Spann-Ford, Baranowski leave game

Both tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and linebacker Maverick Baranowski left the game late in the fourth quarter because of injuries. After the game, Fleck said both players were fine.

Etc.

• The Gophers improved their nonconference record under Fleck, including bowl games, to 19-1. Entering Saturday, only Alabama (28-1) and Georgia (27-1) had better nonconference records among FBS teams during that span.

• The Gophers are 9-1 inn their past 10 matchups against teams from the Mid-American Conference, with the loss against Bowling Green in 2021. Minnesota is 35-5-1 all-time against MAC teams.

• Fleck was 3-1 against Eastern Michigan while he coached Western Michigan from 2013 to '16, including victories in the final three meetings.

• Gophers safety Tyler Nubin, who intercepted two passes against Nebraska, entered Saturday with 10 career interceptions, which is tied for sixth in program history. He is two interceptions away from matching the record of 12, set by Jeff Wright (1968-70) and tied by Sean Lumpkin (1988-91).

• Former Gophers offensive lineman Tommy Olson made his debut as a color analyst on BTN for Saturday's game. Olson, who played for Minnesota from 2011 to '14, is a contributor on KFXN-FM.

• Roy Artis, a wide receiver/running back who played for the Gophers from 1977-80, gave the speech during Saturday's captains' breakfast.