Gophers land QB recruit, defensive line flip from Wisconsin

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck on Thursday received two verbal commitments for his 2025 recruiting class, landing quarterback Jackson Kollock from Laguna Beach, Calif., and defensive lineman Torin Pettaway from Middleton, Wis.

Kollock, 6-3 ½ and 225 pounds, is a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. He is the 38th-ranked player in California and the 30th-ranked quarterback nationally. Kollock originally committed to Washington last Oct. 23 but decommitted on Jan. 14 after coach Kalen DeBoer left to take the Alabama job. He made an unofficial visit to the Gophers this week and told Fleck of his decision Thursday night.

Kollock has completed 365 of 595 passes (63.1%) for 5,376 yards and 73 touchdowns with eight interceptions over the past two seasons for Laguna Beach High School. He also has rushed for 418 yards and 12 touchdowns in that span.

Pettaway, 6-5 and 265 pounds, flipped his commitment from home-state Wisconsin for the Gophers this week. He's a three-star recruit who is ranked the fifth-best player in Wisconsin and 63rd-best defensive lineman nationally by the 247Sports composite. Pettaway committed to the Badgers on March 7 before changing his mind and picking Minnesota on Thursday.

Pettaway also received scholarship offers from Nebraska, USC, Illinois, Rutgers and Washington. He had 47 tackles and four sacks as a junior at Middleton High School last fall.

The commitments give the Gophers three players in their 2025 class. Kollock and Pettaway join Newton, Ga., cornerback Zachry Harden.