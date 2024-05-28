Gophers hockey non-conference schedule includes St. Thomas, St. Cloud State

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team has released its 2024-25 non-conference schedule, and it includes St. Thomas and St. Cloud State.

The Gophers will host the Tommies on Oct. 25, at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The following night, the two teams will square off at Xcel Energy Center for an 8 p.m. puck drop. The two teams played in St. Paul last year, with the Gophers beating the Tommies in overtime in front of more than 11,000 fans.

Minnesota will travel up Interstate 94 to face St. Cloud State for an exhibition on Oct. 5 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Gophers will also travel to Minnesota-Duluth for a weekend series at AMSOIL Arena.

The Gophers finished 23-11-5 last season and were one win shy of the NCAA Frozen Four.