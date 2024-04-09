Gophers hockey defenseman Fish enters transfer portal

Gophers senior hockey defenseman Carl Fish has entered his name into the transfer portal, and he will have one year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 waiver that covered the 2020-21 season.

Fish, a former St. Paul Johnson standout, played 38 games this season, collecting three assists. In his Gophers career, the popular blue-liner played 78 games, finishing with one goal and 12 assists. Fish, 24, was the Gophers' Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner this season and is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Fish is the third player to enter the transfer portal since the Gophers' season ended with a 6-3 loss to Boston University in the Sioux Falls Regional final. Forwards Garrett Pinoniemi and Charlie Strobel also are transferring.

Minnesota picked up a standout player in the portal, adding former Connecticut forward Matthew Wood, who was a first-round draft pick (No. 15 overall) by the Nashville Predators in 2023.

RANDY JOHNSON