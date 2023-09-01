Gophers’ late heroics lead to 13-10 win over Nebraska

The Gophers football team had one last chance to salvage the season opener against Nebraska on Thursday.

On fourth and 10 with two minutes left, Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis heaved a pass into the corner of the end zone; receiver Daniel Jackson caught it and somehow dragged his back foot in bounds for the game-tying touchdown.

The Gophers were a seven-point betting favorite but couldn’t muster a single touchdown until the game was on the line.

On the next drive, Gophers star safety Tyler Nubin intercepted Jeff Sims with a minute remaining. A short drive set up new placekicker Dragan Kesich for a 47-yard game-winning field goal to seal a 13-10 win for the Gophers.

Kesich was making his first start as the Gophers placekicker Thursday, and the moment was not too big for him.

“He’s made himself into a really good, solid, reliable kicker,” head coach P.J. Fleck said last week. “Now he’s got to go out there and prove it to himself, that he is exactly who he says he is. I don’t think he has any problem with that.”

No problem at all, coach.

Minnesota (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have now won five straight against Nebraska, including one-score margins in the last four games.

The Cornhuskers (0-1, 0-1) fired Scott Frost, in part, for going 5-22 in one-score games, and new coach Matt Rhule lost his debut by the same margin.

The Gophers defense forced four turnovers, including Justin Walley’s forced fumble on Gabe Ervin and Aiden Gousby’s recovery, to set up the Kaliakmanis-to-Jackson stunner.

Off that turnover, Minnesota took over on its own 47-yard line but struggled to get the offense out of first gear — a game-long theme. They were able to drive down to Nebraska’s 13-yard line but had three straight incomplete passes. Then Kaliakmanis found Jackson and fireworks popped off at a sold-out Huntington Bank Stadium.

A disastrous start to the third quarter had put Minnesota down 7-3 within a blink.

First, the U kickoff coverage unit allowed a 63-yard return to Minnesota’s 35. Two plays later, Nebraska called a trick play with a backward pass; it hit the turf but by rule isn’t a fumble. Sims picked it up, and with Minnesota flat-footed, he found a wide-open Alex Bullock in the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown.

Nebraska went 80 yards in the third quarter, but Minnesota’s defense forced a 27-yard field goal to keep it a one-touchdown game at 10-3 with 12 minutes remaining.

The Gophers slogged their way to a 3-0 halftime lead. On their second offensive drive, Minnesota went 67 yards over 13 plays, but on third and nine, Kaliakmanis’ completion to Jackson was two yards short. The U had to settle for a 34-yard field goal from Kesich.

Nubin intercepted Sims in the first half to get Minnesota the ball back at their own 26. Minnesota put together another lengthy drive of 12 plays, but it spanned only 38 yards. They again settled for a field goal attempt, but Kesich’s 54-yard attempt went wide left.

Nebraska appeared to score the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the first half on a Sims plunge over the goal line, but a false start penalty backed them up to the 6-yard line.

Sims then threw to the end zone, but new cornerback Tre’Von Jones, a transfer from Elon, intercepted it to kill the Cornhuskers’ threatening drive.

Gophers radio color commentator Darrell Thompson was blunt on Sims’ decision to throw there. “I would say that’s a very terrible pass,” he said on KFAN.

