Gophers head to Indiana on 3-1 Big Ten start
Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson met with reporters on Wednesday before the team heads to Indiana Friday night.
Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson met with reporters on Wednesday before the team heads to Indiana Friday night.
Lanning was immediately mentioned as a candidate to take over for Nick Saban at Alabama.
With a hug and pat on the back, Kraft and Belichick divorced.
Belichick moving on from the Patriots after 24 seasons brought out a big reaction from current and former players.
Money, pressure and changing circumstances mean we won’t see coaching tenures like Nick Saban's and Bill Belichick's again.
Memphis had not granted Mikey Williams permission to play for the Tigers even after the resolution of his criminal case in November.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
Bill Belichick is no longer the Patriots' coach, but his legacy will last forever.
Weather could be a big factor in the Bills' game vs. the Steelers.
Saban retired Wednesday after a 17-year run at Alabama.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together for an emergency podcast after news broke on Wednesday afternoon that after 17 seasons at Alabama, Nick Saban is retiring from coaching college football.
Carroll’s comments did not strike the tone of a man who had signed away his coaching rights. When asked about other coaching opportunities, he did not dismiss them.
A program-wide exodus left Utah State without a single returning player who scored a point for the Aggies last season. Now, they're 15-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country.
Nick Saban is calling it a career.
Dug McDaniel will still be allowed to play in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines during his suspension.
The Spurs phenom is the fifth-youngest player to record a triple-double in the NBA.
Moving on from an all-time legend won't be easy. Who will lead the Crimson Tide next?
By revealing the sign-stealing probe to the world midway through the season, Baker believes it legitimized Michigan's run to a national title.
The deal is reportedly for three years and $7.9 million.
Nick Saban's finest hours at Alabama weren't always when he hoisted a trophy, though he did plenty of that, too.
Vincent Goodwill talks about what Ja Morant’s future, what the Spoelstra contract extension really means and why Kevin Durant is frustrated.