Gophers had glaring need at receiver and fill it with four-star Georgia transfer Tyler Williams

It was obvious during open Gophers football practices this spring: they needed help at wide receiver.

But when asked about positions the U would address when the NCAA transfer portal opened this month, head coach P.J. Fleck wouldn’t say wideout outright.

“Right now,” Fleck said April 11, “I wouldn’t say everything, but you are looking at some positions that you maybe want to get a little bit deeper.”

His actions spoke directly.

Four-star transfer receiver Tyler Williams, who played last season at Georgia, visited the U campus on Tuesday and committed to Minnesota in the evening.

As a true freshman last season, Williams played in two games for the national powerhouse Bulldogs, catching one pass for four yards versus UAB. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder participated in spring drills before the Bulldogs added transfer reinforcements at WR and he decided to enter the portal.

Willams, of Lakeland (Fla.) High School, is a former top 100 recruit in the 2023 class. He transitioned from quarterback to receiver as a junior. In his senior season, he caught 28 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns, along with nine rushes for 115 yards and a TD en route to an undefeated season and a state championship.

During Gophers’ spring ball practices, the Gophers’ all-Big Ten receiver Daniel Jackson was sideline with what is believed to be a minor injury. Behind him, few reliable options were on display in three practices open to media members.

New winter transfers Jaylen Varner, from Division II’s Emporia State, was injured during the first open practice and was sidelined through last week. Former Penn State player Cristian Driver, the son of former NFL wideout Donald Driver, was also out.

On the field, Elijah Spencer dealt with dropped passes in multiple practices, and Le’Meke Brockington didn’t make many big plays. Players further down the depth chart didn’t consistently stand out.

Williams will have four years of eligibility remaining for the U. Given his pedigree and previous program, he would be a candidate to feature as soon as the season opener against North Carolina on Aug. 29.

Transfer portal tracker

Incoming players (Previous school)

Tuesday

WR Tyler Williams (Georgia)

QB Dylan Wittke (Virginia Tech)

Saturday

DE Adam Kissayi (Clemson)

Friday

DE Jaxon Howard (LSU)

Outgoing players (New school)

Monday

CB Victor Pless

April 19

OL Cade McConnell (Vanderbilt)

April 16

OL De’Eric Mister

CB Tariq Watson

Related Articles