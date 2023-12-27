Gophers guard Braeden Carrington returning to basketball team

Gophers sophomore guard Braeden Carrington is starting the process of returning to the men’s basketball program, head coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday.

Carrington, who took a break to focus on his mental health on Dec. 12, will begin practicing this week, but will not play in Friday’s game against Maine at Williams Arena.

Johnson said Carrington remained around the team and the practice facility during his pause and is now ready to return to activities. Johnson said Carrington might need a week to regain his fitness, and Minnesota (9-3) will restart Big Ten play Jan. 4 at Michigan.

Carrington played in the first 10 games of the season, before missing two games over the past two weeks. The Brooklyn Park native was averaging 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game this season.

