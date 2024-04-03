Gophers to have Gold Out against North Carolina, Maroon Out against Iowa

The "stripe out" was in effect on Saturday for the Golden Gophers. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota football team on Wednesday announced its themes for 2024 regular season home games at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers, coming off a 6-7 mark in P.J. Fleck’s seventh season, will open the 2024 season against North Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 29. That game will be a Gold Out, where fans attending should wear all gold apparel.

Minnesota hosts rival Iowa for Floyd of Rosedale on Sept. 21. That game will be a Maroon Out, where all fans attending should wear all maroon apparel. The Gophers are hosting the Hawkeyes and coming off their first win over Iowa in Fleck’s tenure.

The 2024 season also marks the introduction of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten Conference. The Gophers will host USC on Oct. 5 in what will be a Stripe Out at Huntington Bank Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear either gold or maroon colors to the game, depending on what color is assigned to their seating section.

Here are the other themes for Minnesota for the 2024 season:

Sept. 7 against Rhode Island is High School Band, Dance and Cheer Day – high school marching bands and spirit squads are invited to come to pregame and halftime festivities.

Sept. 14 against Nevada is the FAMILY Game, where the Gophers will have family-friendly ticket options and game day experiences both in the Gopher Garden and inside Huntington Bank Stadium.

Homecoming is set for Oct. 26 against Maryland.

The Gophers will have Senior Day and Salute to Service on Nov. 23 against Penn State. It’s the final regular season home game, and the team will honor all active duty and retired service members.

Specific game times for 2024 home games will be announced at a later date. Minnesota is currently in the middle of spring football, which will end later this month.