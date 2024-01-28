Gophers make free throws, grind out road victory over Penn State

The worst thing that could've happened to the Gophers men's basketball team during its losing streak was for the attitude to sink in that it couldn't be competitive in the Big Ten.

That was last year's team. This year was different for Gophers coach Ben Johnson, who has a deeper and more talented roster.

Playing without leading shot blocker Pharrel Payne, the Gophers ended a four-game losing streak Saturday night in a 83-74 win against Penn State at Bryce Jordan Center.

The Gophers (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) trailed by 16 points in the second half, they outscored Penn State 52-29 in the second half after shooting 59% from the field.

Dawson Garcia had a team-high 20 points for the Gophers, who won their first game in State College since 2018. Cam Christie added a season-high 19 points.

Parker Fox's dunk gave his team a two-point lead with 2:18 to play. But Elijah Hawkins, the nation's leader in assists, fouled out a minute later with Penn State shrinking the lead to 72-71 after two free throws from D'Marco Dunn.

Earlier in the week, the Gophers squandered a lead with 30 seconds left in a 61-59 home loss against Wisconsin, but they wouldn't make the same mistake this time.

With his team up by a point, Garcia scored on a strong drive plus the foul. He missed the chance for a three-point play, but Joshua Ola-Joseph made his count after putting back the missed free throw to pull ahead 77-71.

After being fouled in crunch time, the Gophers made seven straight free throws in the final 1:03. The worst free throw shooting team in the Big Ten went 15-for-16 in the second half at the line.

Penn State (9-11, 3-6) trailed 24-18 with eight minutes left in the first half, but Nick Kern Jr. and Ace Baldwin helped to spark a 22-2 run, which included scoring 15 straight points.

After trailing 45-31 at halftime, Johnson saw his team open the second half motivated to get back into the game. Garcia and Christie combined for 20 points during a 31-11 run that put the Gophers up 62-56 with 9 1/2 minutes left.

Minnesota used a zone defense in the first half without an inside presence from Payne, who was sidelined with a back injury. The 6-9 sophomore leads the team with 29 blocks this season.

After allowing the Nittany Lions to score 24 points in the paint in the first half, Johnson had his players switch to man-to-man defense in the second half. Leading the rim protection minus Payne was Fox with three of his four blocks in the second half.

A potential game-changing foul came with 8:40 to play when starting point guard Elijah Hawkins picked up his fourth. In the first half, the Gophers suffered a lengthy scoring drought without the Big Ten's assists leader on the bench.

On the ensuing possession, Garcia showed off his impressive ball skills at 6-11 by scoring in transition off a steal. Fox scored a layup to go up 68-61 – tied for the largest Minnesota lead to that point. Fox finished with 11 points off the bench.

