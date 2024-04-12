Gophers forward Parker Fox will return for 2024-25 season
Parker Fox added a consistent boost to the Gophers men’s basketball team last season. On Friday, the Mahtomedi, Minn., native added another jolt.
The sixth man announced he will return to the U for his seventh and final season of collegiate hoops.
“Minnesota, I’m forever yours,” Fox wrote on social media. “Always will be a Gopher.”
During the season, Fox appeared in a few interviews to be hesitant on whether he wanted to come back for another season, but he felt the pull to give it one more attempt.
After missing two straight seasons with serious knee injuries, Fox averaged 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14 minutes per game. The former Division II All-American was one of two Gophers players to play in all 34 games a year ago.
