Gophers football vs. Eastern Michigan: Keys to game, how to watch and who has the edge

EASTERN MICHIGAN vs. MINNESOTA

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: KFAN

Weather: 71 degrees, 50 percent chance of sprinkle, 8 mph south wind

Betting spread: Minnesota, -20.5

Records: The Gophers (1-0) edged Nebraska 13-10 in the season opener on Aug. 31. Eastern Michigan (1-0) beat FCS-level Howard 33-22 on Sept. 1.

History: The Gophers have never before played Eastern Michigan, but when U head coach P.J. Fleck was at Western Michigan, he was 3-1 against the Eagles. Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton is 0-3 against Fleck.

Key matchup: Gophers kickoff coverage against Eastern Michigan’s kickoff return unit. Minnesota lost contain on the left side and allowed a 63-yard return to Nebraska, which set up the Cornhuskers only touchdown. The Eagles had two different players return kicks for TDs against Howard.

Who has the edge?

Gophers offense vs. Eastern Michigan defense: The U offense left a lot to be desired until they got the ball back with five minutes left in the season opener. Up until then, they had 176 total yards and only three points. On the final two drives, they went 75 yards and scored 10 points. … Under Creighton, the Eagles won nine games last year, the most for the program since 1987. They beat Arizona State 30-21 in Tempe a year ago. They are no slouch. “They will fight you on every play; they will fight you after the game,” one opposing Mid-American Conference assistant coach told Athlon Sports. … The U’s 55 rushing yards vs. Nebraska were the fewest since they had 47 against Purdue last October. They were without Mohamed Ibrahim against the Boilermakers then and started the post-Mo era against the Huskers. Fleck credited Nebraska’s big front seven and their varying fronts, but No. 1 tailback Sean Tyler had only 10 carries for 41 yards behind a U offensive line with three new interior starters. Eastern Michigan will mix up its fronts, too, co-OC Greg Harbaugh said. Lower-level Howard did eclipse 200 yards on the ground last Saturday. … QB Athan Kaliakmanis had 44 passing attempts, the most since Mitch Leidner had 40 against Penn State in 2016. Kaliakmanis completed 54 percent of passes and had a handful of off-target throws, including his interception. Daniel Jackson had 16 targets and one very memorable TD catch. EDGE: Gophers

Gophers defense vs. Eastern Michigan offense: Joe Rossi’s unit allowed only one touchdown to Nebraska, and it came on a trick play that involved the U letting its guard down after the Huskers fumbled a backward pass. … The U did struggle against mobile QB Jeff Sims on the ground, with him gaining 117 yards. Eagles QB Austin Smith averaged 6.8 yards on four rushes vs. Howard. “He is mobile and does a nice job,” Rossi said. “That’s something we will be aware of and practice for.” … Minnesota had four takeaways and were plus-three in turnover margin in the opener, while Eastern Michigan was minus-one in its first game. … All-America candidate, safety Tyler Nubin, had two picks, including one that set up the game-winning field goal. “There was no doubt that Nubin was going to take a step forward (in his fifth season),” Rossi said. “How do we know that? Because of how he works.” … Outside of those two special teams TDs, the Eagles offense only scored two TDs against the FCS-level outfit. … RB Samson Evans went over 1,000 yards last year, but had only 52 in opener. … LB Cody Lindenberg (leg) was out against Nebraska, while first-time starters Maverick Baronowski and Devon Williams had 10 combined tackles and four total missed tackles. … The U averaged 1.5 sacks per game in 2022 and had three in 2023 opener. EDGE: Gophers

Special teams: K Dragan Kesich made two of three field goals, including a 47-yard game winner as time expired against Nebraska. He earned Big Ten special teams player of the week. … K Kenyon Bower has been untested with only one career field goal, a 25-yarder vs. Howard. EDGE: Gophers

Prediction: Fleck is 18-1 in nonconference games, but that one defeat left a pockmark. As a 31-point favorite, the Gophers were stunned by a 14-10 loss to MAC school Bowling Green in 2021. Never say never, but the U will win by at least two touchdowns. Gophers, 27-10

