Gophers football: Three high school pledges to visit other schools this weekend

Three high school players who have verbally committed to the Gophers’ 2024 recruiting class are planning to visit other schools this weekend.

Four-star Esko, Minn., safety Koi Perich intends to visit Ohio State this weekend, followed by Florida State next weekend.

Three-star Prior Lake defensive lineman Jide Abasiri is set to go to Los Angeles to visit USC.

And three-star Gaylord, Mich., linebacker Brady Pretzlaff will go down the road to visit Michigan State.

Minnesota’s recruiting class for next year is ranked within the top 30 in the nation, but their standing could drop if any of those three players exit the group.

Gophers coaches have been making rounds to see their 21 total high school pledges since the NCAA’s contact period opened Friday. They will bring recruits to campus and continue to go visit them in their homes until the contact period closes Dec. 15.

The early period for players to sign national letters of intent begins Dec. 20. Until then, the rush is on.

The Gophers have known about high-end interest for Perich for a long time. The U pulled out all the stops to get Perich’s attention, having a small airplane fly a “Row The Boat” banner outside Esko’s Class 3A state tournament quarterfinal game against Annandale in Brainerd on Nov. 11.

USC offered the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Abasiri on Nov. 19, but there are a few Prior Lake connections on the current U roster in freshman offensive lineman Greg Johnson and defensive lineman Martin Owusu.

Michigan State re-offered a scholarship to Pretzlaff after new Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith was hired away from Oregon State on Nov. 28. Pretzlaff, who visited Minnesota for the Wisconsin game on Nov. 25, is considered a top-15 linebacker in the nation, according to On3.

Heyer to portal

Former Hill-Murray offensive lineman Lucas Heyer, a top-rated in-state recruit in the 2022 class, said Monday he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He has played in four games at Stanford over the past two seasons.

Briefly

Two former Gophers players were nominated Tuesday for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award: Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and De’Vondre Campbell (Green Bay Packers). … Former Gophers head coach and defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys, who has been out of coaching since the 2020 season, has taken a job at Citizens National Bank in his hometown of Clay Center, Kan.

Related Articles