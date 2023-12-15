Gophers football recruit issues forceful statement amid changes at U

One high school football player committed to the Gophers had a strong message as the program has undergone changes in the past week.

Mason Carrier, a linebacker from Detroit Lakes, Minn., said Friday he is going nowhere after his position coach and coordinator Joe Rossi left for Michigan State and his once-future teammate, Brady Pretzlaff of Gaylord, Mich., de-committed from the U’s recruiting class this week.

“I want to announce that I am 100%, totally and completely honoring my commitment to the U of MN,” Carrier wrote on X. “I am a Gopher football player. My brother Ethan is a Gopher football player. We would rather MAKE a better team than FIND a better team. Thanks coaches and those loving and loyal to MN. I am Mason Carrier. Get used to the name.”

Carrier, a three-star prospect considered one of the best prep players in Minnesota, committed to the Gophers in June 2022. Ethan Carrier is a freshman walk-on defensive back.

Carrier sounded off earlier this week, once the Rossi news came out and when Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere visited him in-person in northern Minnesota.

“Going to make my story a hell of a lot more interesting,” Carrier wrote on social media Monday. “ADAPT.”

Carrier’s declaration also comes as Prior Lake defensive lineman Jide Abasiri left the U recruiting class and committed to USC on Thursday. Pretzlaff is expected to join Rossi with the Spartans. And Esko, Minn., safety Koi Perich is being courted by Ohio State.

Players pledged in the U’s class — which is ranked 34th in the nation, per 247sports — can start to sign national letters of intent on Wednesday.

The Gophers currently have 20 total commitments in next year’s class, while six players have exited the group since April.

Rossi’s ‘significant role’

When Rossi’s appointment as Michigan State’s new defensive coordinator became official on Thursday, Fleck issued this statement:

“Joe Rossi is an elite man, a great friend and a terrific football coach. His leadership, preparation and communication played a significant role in what we have been able to accomplish at Minnesota.

“I want to thank Joe, his wife Lynsey and their family for everything they have contributed to our program and community during the last several years, and I wish them well at Michigan State.”

Related Articles