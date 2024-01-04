Gophers football: Quindario Lee backs off pledge to the U

The Gophers had one incoming transfer defensive lineman signed and sealed, but it doesn’t appear he will be delivered.

Central Michigan defensive lineman Quindario Lee of McKenzie, Ala., committed and signed with the Gophers on Dec. 20. The U announced his addition with the rest of the incoming class.

But on Thursday, Lee posted on X: “Opening my recruitment up!”

The Gophers have had four transfers commit to them before backing off their pledges. Two of them ended up flipping to other schools (Jordan Guerad to Louisville and Eddy Toussom to Alabama Birmingham) and one remained at his current school (Trent Howland with Indiana).

Lee was expected to help replace senior defensive tackle Kyler Baugh in 2024. If Lee ends up leaving, the U will be looking for another tackle on top of a preexisting desire to add a defensive end in the NCAA transfer portal.

Lee, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, had 28 total tackles, seven for lost yards and three sacks in 11 games for the Chippewas last season.

Transfer portal tracker

Incoming players (Previous school)

Dec. 3

QB Max Brosmer (New Hampshire)

Dec. 10

DT Jordan Guerad (Fla. International)

RB Trent Howland (Indiana)

DE Eddy Toussom (Navarro JUCO)

CB Ethan Robinson (Bucknell)

Dec. 17

QB Logan Fife (Fresno State)

CB Jaionte McMillan (TCU)

Dec. 20

DT Quindario Lee (Central Michigan)

Outgoing players (Next school)

Nov. 28

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Rutgers)

QB Drew Viotto (Eastern Michigan)

RB Marquese Williams

OL JJ Guedet (Illinois State)

Nov. 29

WR Dino Kaliakmanis (Rutgers)

Nov. 30

RB Zach Evans (North Texas)

Dec. 4

OL Tyrell Lawrence (Alabama A&M)

Dec. 16

DT Jordan Guerad (Louisville)

Dec. 17

RB Trent Howland (Indiana)

Dec. 20

DE Eddy Toussom (Alabama Birmingham)

Thursday

DT Quindario Lee

