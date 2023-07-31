Gophers football: Projected two-deep roster to start preseason camp

The Gophers football team’s offense welcomes back five starters for the 2023 season.

Minnesota’s largest area of transition is along the offensive line, where all three interior lineman have departed, including All-America center John Michael Schmitz.

The U also must replace record-setting tailback Mo Ibrahim. They are expected to use a by-committee approach in the backfield this fall.

The Gophers will elevate quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who made five starts in 2022, and complement his big right arm with a host of pass-catchers, a group led by preseason-hyped tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.

Projected two-deep roster going into fall camp:

Offense

QB — Athan Kaliakmanis (3); Cole Kramer (2)

RB — Sean Tyler (1); Zach Evans (4)

WR — Corey Crooms Jr. (1); Kristen Hoskins (4)

WR — Chris Autman-Bell (1); Le’Meke Brockington (3)

WR — Daniel Jackson (2); Elijah Spencer (2)

TE — Brevyn Spann-Ford (1); Jameson Geers (3)

LT — Aireonte Ersery (3); JJ Guedet (2)

LG — Tyler Cooper (2); Cade McDonnell (4)

C — Nathan Boe (1); Karter Shaw (1)

RG — Quinn Carroll (2); Greg Johnson (4)

RT — Martes Lewis (3); Tyrell Lawrence (3)

(x) — remaining seasons of eligibility

The Gophers’ defense brings back six starters from last season.

Change has hit all three levels, including the exits of defensive end Thomas Rush and linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin.

But the biggest area to rebuild is in the defensive backfield, where Minnesota watched two of its best players head to the NFL — cornerback Terell Smith (Bears) and safety Jordan Howden (Saints) — as well as one key player to the NCAA transfer portal — nickel back Michael Dixon (Rutgers).

The return of star safety Tyler Nubin is an immense boost to the unit.

Projected two-deep roster going into fall camp:

Defense

DE — Jah Joyner (3); Jalen Logan-Redding (3)

DT — Devin Eastern (3); Anthony Smith (4)

DT — Kyler Baugh (1); Logan Richter (2)

DL — Danny Striggow (2); Chris Collins (1)

LB — Cody Lindenberg (3); Maverick Baranowski (4)

LB — Ryan Selig (1); Devon Williams (3)

NB — Jack Henderson (2); Craig McDonald (3)

CB — Tre’Von Jones (1); Tariq Watson (4)

CB — Justin Walley (2); Tyler Bride (2)

S — Tyler Nubin (1); Coleman Bryson (4)

S — Darius Green (3); Aidan Gousby (4)

The Gophers retain their punter and long snapper and have options at both punt and kick returner, but must replace primary placekicker Matthew Trickett this fall.

Projected two-deep roster going into fall camp:

Special teams

K — Dragan Kesich (2); David Kemp (3)

P — Mark Crawford (2); Caleb McGrath (4)

LS — Brady Weeks (1); Ryan Algrim (4)

PR — Quentin Redding (3); Hoskins

KR — Redding; Evans

