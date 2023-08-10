Gophers football players talk Big Ten expansion
Several Gophers' football players reacted after practice on Tuesday to having USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington join the Big Ten in 2024.
After a roller coaster of exploration and negotiation across the week, the Ducks and Huskies will exit the Pac 12, leaving the 108-year-old league with no certain future.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde react to the news that the Big Ten will be adding the University of Oregon and University of Washington.
After whining and crying for help when athletes sought to capitalize on the free market via transferring and NIL deals, college athletics' brass is now doing the same thing — except with whole schools and conferences.
The death of Hank Gathers has made universities more cautious in clearing athletes to play through a heart condition.
