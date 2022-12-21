Gophers football: P.J. Fleck accuses Wisconsin of negative recruiting; Luke Fickell responds

The rivalry for Paul Bunyan’s Axe was played and won by the Gophers in November, but it was stirred up Wednesday.

One Gophers football commitment, Prior Lake defensive lineman Martin Owusu, received a scholarship offer from Wisconsin just before the early-signing period opened this week. The Badgers trying to flip a pledge late in the recruiting cycle was only the start of it, according to head coach P.J. Fleck.

“(Owusu) showed me all the text messages on them doing everything they can to negative recruit, negative recruit, negative recruit to flip us, and it didn’t work,” Fleck said during his signing-day news conference Wednesday. “So, we Axed it.

“… That’s what’s great; You get to see all the text messages.” Fleck continued. “That’s the best part of negative recruiting. You get to see all these grown men negative recruit in text messages. It’s beautiful. Appreciate everybody sharing those with us because we don’t negative recruit, and it’s really interesting to see that.”

Owusu tweeted about the Badgers’ scholarship offer on Tuesday, but then deleted it. He followed it up with a clarifying tweet. “Ya, no sorry about that,” Owusu wrote. “… I’m a Gopher no matter what.”

Owusu, a three-star prospect, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday as one of 21 high school prospects in the Gophers’ 2023 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, he had 30 scholarship offers, including Kansas State, Iowa State, Washington, Washington State and California.

New Badgers coach Luke Fickell responded to Fleck’s accusations Wednesday. “I won’t negative recruit,” the former Cincinnati coach said in a video posted by 247 Sports. “I’m not saying that somebody didn’t call. I know we maybe reached out to somebody. But I wouldn’t think that we would have said anything negative about a guy going anywhere. We’ve got plenty positive to say about what we do.”

In recruiting, the Gophers will use other schools as a point of comparison but won’t directly call out its opposition directly, sources told the Pioneer Press. One example would be pitting the Twin Cities metro area versus a small college-centric town.

During his KFXN-FM show Wednesday, Fleck said, of course, negative recruiting has always been out there.

“But I think kids are a lot more willing to share it than maybe they used to be able to,” Fleck said. “… We choose not to do it. Our whole staff doesn’t do it, doesn’t talk about it. If (athletes) want to go somewhere else, let them go somewhere else.”

Brown-Stephens absent

Gophers receiver Michael Brown-Stephens has been away from the team during preparations for the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 as he deals with a personal situation, a source told the Pioneer Press on Wednesday.

The third-year player had 22 receptions for 338 yards and no touchdowns last season.

Briefly

Fleck said the Gophers plans to target the addition of cornerbacks and possibly offensive and defensive lineman before the start of next season. … Thirteen members of the Gophers incoming recruiting class — nearly 40 percent — will enroll in January, including Owusu, Greg Johnson, Darius Taylor, Drew Viotto, Reese Tripp, Garrison Monroe, Kerry Brown, Kenric Lanier and transfers Ryan Selig, Chris Collins, Corey Crooms, Elijah Spencer and Jack Henderson.

