Gophers football nets big and menacing offensive lineman Andrew Trout for 2026 class

The Gophers football program does not yet have a commitment for its 2025 recruiting class, but it already has a pledge for 2026.

The U offered a scholarship in January to Andrew Trout, an athletic and menacing offensive lineman from ROCORI High School in Cold Spring, Minn. He committed by the end of last month.

For next year’s class, it’s common for the Gophers to start receiving commitments from now into the summer. It’s rare for the U to work ahead two years out.

Trout grew up a Gophers fan; Rashod Bateman was his favorite player when he was younger. Trout then impressed at U camps last summer, formed a bond with offensive line coach Brian Callahan, visited Huntington Bank Stadium for two games in 2023 and, in the end, sought a leadership role in his recruiting class.

“That was another big reason: I wanted to spearhead the class, so I can be that leader and help other kids make their decisions on where to play,” Trout told the Pioneer Press. “Obviously, play for the Gophers.”

Trout had a great sophomore season at left tackle for ROCORI, with 69 pancake blocks and zero sacks allowed for a team that finished state runner-up in Class 4A last season. A mobile quarterback helped keep Trout’s sack stat spotless.

ROCORI head coach James Herberg wanted to be cautious in describing Trout, given his youth. But his size alone turns heads: 6-foot-6, 285 pounds with a 6-9 wingspan.

“He has the biggest ceiling that I’ve ever coached,” Herberg admitted. “I haven’t seen a kid that big move like he does. His feet are really, really good. His flexibility and mobility are off the charts.

“Obviously, there’s things he needs to work on,” Herberg continued. “But from a sophomore standpoint, his ability to want to bury kids in the ground, you usually don’t get that edge until you’re a junior or sometimes a senior. Some kids don’t even get that until they go to college.”

Trout didn’t play on the varsity team as a freshman; very few do at ROCORI. Even former Gophers great and NFL wideout Eric Decker didn’t do it in the early 2000s.

But Trout got a taste of varsity competition when he was called up to be on the scout team during ROCORI’s playoff run in 2022. That trial run, especially tips in pass protection, helped set up a sterling sophomore season.

Trout received other scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State. Herberg said Michigan State and Wisconsin also were showing interest.

“To be honest, blue bloods are going to come in and offer him,” Herberg said. “But Andrew is 100 percent committed to the U. He wants to be close to home. He loves coach Callahan, coach (P.J.) Fleck. And he makes it those guys can help him develop to become an NFL player.”

Off the field, Trout is “just a laid-back kid. Likes to hunt and fish. Very thoughtful. Just a nice kid to be around,” Herberg said.

On the field, he’s developing into a leader and will start playing interior defensive line on Fridays this fall.

Come Saturdays, he will have to continue to watch the Gophers for two more years before signing a national letter of intent and enrolling at the U in two years.

“I’ve always been a huge Gopher fan; my whole family has been honestly, ever since I was a little kid watching the games every Saturday on the TV,” Trout said. “Just always cheering for the Gophers in every sport, not just football. When I went down there, I loved Fleck. Callahan is amazing; he’s probably the biggest reason why I committed as early as I did. I just absolutely love him.”

