Gophers football: Linebacker Brady Pretzlaff decommits after Michigan State visit

The second shoe has dropped on the second of three high school players with questionable commitments to the Gophers football program.

Gaylord, Mich., linebacker Brady Pretzlaff said Wednesday he has de-committed from the Gophers recruiting class for 2024.

“I want to thank the Minnesota coaches and fans for believing in me,” said Pretzlaff, who committed to the U in January.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect visited Michigan State last weekend, and the Spartans hired Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi for the same role on Sunday.

Minnesota has had six total de-commitments from next year’s class. One was added to the list Monday, and one might be forthcoming.

Prior Lake defensive lineman Jide Abasiri backed off his pledge to Minnesota after visiting USC last weekend.

Esko, Minn., safety Koi Perich visited Ohio State this weekend and his decision between the U and the Buckeyes is expected before the national signing period opens Dec. 20.

