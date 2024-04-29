Gophers football: Jaylen Varner reenters NCAA transfer portal before playing for the U
Receiver Jaylen Varner reentered the NCAA transfer portal before playing in a game for the Gophers football program.
Varner, who transferred from Division II’s Emporia State to Minnesota in January, has gone back into the portal, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press on Monday.
Varner enrolled at the U and participated in spring practices, but was injured and not active toward the end of drills.
Varner’s exit coincides with the transfer addition of Georgia redshirt freshman receiver Tyler Williams last week.
Varner, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound product from Marshall, Mo., had 90 receptions for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns in DII last season.
