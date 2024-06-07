Gophers football introduces new jerseys for first time since 2018

The Gophers football program unveiled new jerseys with a classic look on Friday.

Minnesota’s new Nike threads primarily add stripes to both the shoulders and the sides of the pants. The U has a white uniform to wear for some road games and will keep its current black combo as an alternate this fall.

The Gophers’ jersey relaunch is the first for the U since 2018.

The new ensemble will have maroon, gold and white combinations of jerseys, pants and helmets to work with, but will no longer have the flashy chrome gold helmets. Bringing that previous fashion statement forward would have clashed with the gold in the new scheme.

The Gophers wore the previous set of jersey designs for six season from 2018 to 2023. The new Nike Vapor Field Utility Special Edition variety are stronger, lighter and more breathable than the old duds, the U said.

The Gophers open the 2024 season against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium on Aug. 29.

Related Articles