Gophers football: Indiana prep defensive lineman Enoch Atewogbola commits to U

The Gophers football program added to its 2025 recruiting class with Avon, Ind., defensive end Enoch Atewogbola on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound, three-star player had offers from Boston College, Marshall, Western Michigan and Northern Illinois. The U offered him a scholarship earlier this week.

“I appreciate all of the interest and offers, but I’m not chasing offers,” Atewogbola wrote on social media. “I’m chasing the perfect opportunity. Minnesota offered me the perfect opportunity.”

Minnesota now has seven pledges for next year’s class.

Atewogbola, who is scheduled for an official visit in early June, was recruited by defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere, defensive analyst Dennis Dottin-Carter and head coach P.J. Fleck.

