Gophers football: High-rated Florida receiver and big Arizona lineman join 2025 recruiting class

Cannonballs continued to land during the Gophers football program’s “Summer Splash” recruiting weekend on Sunday.

Peoria, Ariz., offensive lineman Nick Spence started things off with a pledge at 9 a.m. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound, three-star recruit from Liberty High School had offers from Duke, Iowa State, San Diego State and others.

“Proud to announce my commitment to Minnesota!” Spence posted on social media.

Naples, Fla., receiver Bradley Martino gave his verbal just before 10 a.m. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound four-star prospect from Golden Gate High School had offers from Michigan State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Oregon State, Pittsburgh and more.

“I’d really like to give a social thanks to coach (P.J.) Fleck and the entire Minnesota coaching staff for making me feel welcome,” Martino wrote on social media. “All the support and guidance you have provided me throughout my recruitment process has been phenomenal.

“With that being said, after an awesome weekend I am committing to the University of Minnesota! ROW THE BOAT!”

Martino is now the Gophers’ second-highest rated recruit in next year’s class, behind Laguna Beach, Calif., quarterback Jackson Kollock.

The Gophers have 14 commits in its 2025 class. The weekend started off with three-star defensive lineman Abe Tarawallie, of Heritage Christian Academy in Maple Grove, pledging to the U on Monday.

