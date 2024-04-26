Gophers football: Five takeaways from spring practices

The Gophers football program declined to host a spring game to conclude practices this month, so there is no formal bow to put on how the 2024 team is beginning to take shape.

Head coach P.J. Fleck said last month the decision to forego the glorified, open-to-the-public scrimmage came down to a rash of cancelations and location changes that the U had to deal with in recent years.

Fleck also acknowledged a desire to keep new personnel and schematic changes to his team under wraps — primarily new quarterback Max Brosmer, possible wrinkles to the passing game and what new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman will bring to the table.

Not necessarily in that order.

Reporters were allowed to watch three practices, and here are five takeaways from watching those sessions and speaking with coaches and players.

Quarterback

One lasting impression from a spring 2023 practice was quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis having trouble getting the Gophers out of the huddle and properly lined up. When it broke down, Fleck was livid.

Brosmer showed his own learning curve from the FCS level to a Big Ten program during this year’s open practices — primarily the size of pass rushers/offensive linemen and the speed of play creating tighter windows to thread passes.

But those previous baseline issues weren’t visible. He showed a level of leadership and command that was lacking last year.

“First of all, you start with the intangibles (and) they are through the roof,” Fleck said of Brosmer on March 20. “When you look at the quarterbacks, we’ve had a lot of success with (Zach Terrell and Tanner Morgan); whether Western Michigan or Minnesota, the intangibles go through the roof. That is the first thing you see when you meet (Brosmer).

“I think any successful quarterback has to have that. It can’t be all of it, because you’ve got to have some skill and talent and all that other stuff. But the intangibles, you feel like he’s already been here for 30 years.”

Brosmer, who joined the U the week leading up to the Quick Lane Bowl in December, threw more interceptions than touchdowns during the three open practices, while true freshman QB Drake Lindsay displayed a more impressive arsenal of throws and explosive plays.

Brosmer will be the starter on Aug. 29 against North Carolina, and with 15 total returning starters, how quickly he can get up to speed and the level at which he can play this fall will determine the Gophers’ success.

Transfer portal

The Gophers have had five players leave via the NCAA transfer portal this month, but none of them were starters — and only two were on the two-deep roster. The other three primarily helped clear scholarship spots for other incoming players.

On the flip side, the U has brought in four players via the portal, and two of them appear to be huge, four-star additions: LSU defensive end Jaxon Howard, a Robbinsdale Cooper product who was the top-rated in-state recruit in the 2023 class; and Georgia receiver Tyler Williams of Lakeland, Fla., who was considered a top 25 player in the nation at his position.

The Williams addition is especially vital given the lack of punch from healthy receivers in the U’s spring practices.

The transfer portal has created unprecedented volatility across college campuses in the last few years, but the Gophers appear* to have come out ahead this spring.

* Anything can change these days.

Cornerback

One of the unsung, reliable players a year ago was senior cornerback Tre’Von Jones, a transfer from Elon. With the Gophers in 2023, he had 53 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and a sack in 13 games.

The Gophers feel as though they might have an upgrade with new senior corner Ethan Robinson from Bucknell. The U got him in the portal over Auburn and new Big Ten foe USC. The Gophers’ culture was a big reason why.

“Personally, just hard work, dedication and trying to make yourself better every day are all things I take pride in,” Robinson said. “Seeing that alignment (with the U) is very nice for me.”

The Gophers will need reliable cover guys on the outside, including mainstay senior Justin Walley, with star safety Tyler Nubin off to the NFL.

Running back

Fleck remains unapologetic when asked about putting any sort of carries limit on any star tailback, pitch counts forever be damned — despite Darius Taylor’s fabulous freshman season being derailed by leg injuries in October and November before he returned to be MVP of the Quick Lane Bowl.

Taylor, who averaged 5.8 yards per carry in six games in 2023, said he has adjusted his own process going into his sophomore season.

“Obviously, what I went through last season was unfortunate, but it’s just I knew what I needed to go into the offseason, thinking about and working and bettering myself — getting in the training room,” Taylor said.

Taylor was again sidelined during the final open practice on April 16, but Fleck — who does not share many, if any, injury details — said Taylor’s situation wasn’t a big deal.

The Gophers brought Sean Tyler in from Western Michigan via the portal last season, but fumbling issues led to his benching. The U tries again this year with a pair of new tailbacks: Sieh Bangura (Ohio) and Marcus Major (Oklahoma).

The U also brought in two freshman: Fame Ijeboi and Jaydon Wright, whose size is reminiscent of bruising former RB Kobe McCrary. Yet both of them were rehabbing injuries toward the end of spring.

Offensive line

The Gophers’ offensive line returns a budding star and future NFL Draft pick in fifth-year left tackle Aireontae Ersery, and has ton of experience returning everywhere but center.

Sophomore Greg Johnson of Prior Lake was the first-team center in spring ball and his 369 snaps at left guard as a true freshman will help ease his position switch.

For a third straight year, the Gophers are exploring moving Quinn Carroll from tackle to guard. The previous two times, he has remained at tackle because teammates haven’t consistently stepped up to play on the right edge.

“You have to win the job,” Fleck said. “And last year we didn’t have anybody win that job. I think that was maybe one of our downfalls. … We weren’t good enough there.”

Fifth-year tackle Martes Lewis and second-year Phillip Daniels, who showed a nastiness in spring ball, are the top two candidates.

Gophers Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB — Max Brosmer (Sr.); Drake Lindsey (Fr.)

RB — Darius Taylor (So.); Sieh Bangura (Sr.)

WR — Daniel Jackson (Sr.); Kenric Lanier II (So.)

WR — Tyler Williams (Fr.); Elijah Spencer (Sr.)

WR — Le’Meke Brockington (Jr.); Donielle Hayes (So.)

LT — Aireontae Ersery (Sr.); Tony Nelson (Jr.)

LG — Tyler Cooper (Sr.); Greg Johnson (So.)

C — Greg Johnson (So.); Ashton Beers (Jr.)

RG — Quinn Carroll (Sr.); Ashton Beers (Jr.)

RT — Martes Lewis (Jr.); Phillip Daniels (So.)

TE — Jameson Geers (Jr.); Nick Kallerup (Sr.)

DEFENSE



DE — Jah Joyner (Jr.); Anthony Smith (Jr.)

DT — Jalen Logan-Redding (Jr.); Darnell Jefferies (Sr.)

DT — Deven Eastern (Jr.); Logan Richter (Sr.)

DE — Danny Striggow (Sr.); Jaxon Howard (Fr.)

LB — Cody Lindenberg (Jr.); Devin Williams (Jr.)

LB — Maverick Baranowski (Jr.); Matt Kingsbury (So.)

NB — Jack Henderson (Sr.); Craig McDonald (Jr.)

CB — Justin Walley (Sr.); Ryland Kelly (Jr.)

CB — Ethan Robinson (Sr.); ZaQuan Bryan (So.)

SS — Darius Green (Jr.); Coleman Bryson (Jr.)

FS — Kerry Brown (Jr.); Koi Perich (Fr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K — Dragan Kesich (Sr.); David Kemp (Jr.)

P — Mark Crawford (Sr.); Caleb McGrath (So.)

KR — Quentin Redding (Jr.); Le’Meke Brockington (Jr.)

PR — Quentin Redding (Jr.); Kristen Hoskins (So.)

