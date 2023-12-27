Gophers football: Five positions in transition and where U will keep looking in transfer portal

P.J. Fleck isn’t a busker on the street corner, but he’s recently been banging on three metaphorical buckets, hoping to make a rhythmic beat.

Fleck points to three areas for roster development in modern college football: retention of current players, influx of high school recruits and additions via the NCAA transfer portal.

“We’ve got to do a really good job of bringing people in that can make us better and retaining the best players and the best coaches,” the Gophers head coach told the Pioneer Press before Minnesota’s 30-24 win over Bowling Green in Tuesday’s Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

Going into next season, the Gophers, thus far, have retained 15 of 16 returning starters, with starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis the only departure via the portal. The U was going to bring in competition at that position — whether Kaliakmanis was going to stay or not.

Minnesota will say goodbye to only six senior starters, a group headlined by All-America safety Tyler Nubin, anchor defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, big tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and veteran center Nathan Boe.

The Gophers immediately addressed their biggest need in the transfer portal — at quarterback — with New Hampshire graduate transfer Max Brosmer signing last Wednesday, showing himself to be a quick study of the U offense and practicing a few times with the team in the week leading up to the bowl.

Minnesota has added five other players via the portal, including backup QB Logan Fife (Fresno State), running back Sieh Bangura (Ohio) and two cornerbacks, Ethan Robinson (Bucknell) and Jaionte McMillan (TCU). The latter two will help replace Tre’Von Jones, who had a good single season after transferring in from Elon.

The transfer portal remains open for one more week, until next Wednesday. The Gophers’ positional needs can change with players possibly exiting, but Minnesota currently is in the market for a wide receiver, defensive end, nose tackle and maybe a linebacker for next season, a source told the Pioneer Press.

The Gophers added 19 high school recruits in their 2024 class, which was ranked just inside the top 40 in the nation. That group is led by Esko, Minn., four-star safety Koi Perich, who will get a chance to contribute immediately next fall.

“Now we have to go start building our team for 2024,” Fleck said an hour after the bowl at Ford Field.

Here are five positions in transition going into 2024:

Running back

The Quick Lane Bowl showed how much the Gophers missed true freshman Darius Taylor over the final two months of the season.

He was vital in Tuesday’s victory, with 35 carries for 208 yards and a touchdown.

“That (carry total) was what was required (Tuesday),” Fleck said. “As we move forward into 2024, we’ve got to have some other backs step up and step in, whether they are young or they are transfers. Hopefully build a nice stable of backs.”

The Gophers brought in Western Michigan transfer Sean Tyler this year, but the smaller tailback took a backseat because of persistent fumbling issues. The U needs Bangura to help ease Taylor’s workload, so he can stay healthy for the long haul.

The U is also big on incoming freshmen tailbacks Jaydon Wright and Fame Ijeboi. Jordan Nubin is in the mix as well.

Safety

The Gophers started to move on from Tyler Nubin in the bowl game; he opted out to protect his health going into the NFL draft.

But All-Americans don’t grow on trees.

Minnesota will have Darius Green and Aidan Gousby back from injuries that kept them out of the bowl game. The U had to turn to true freshman Kerry Brown for his first career start and redshirt freshman Coleman Bryson against Bowling Green.

“I think there was some really good, and I think there were some things to learn from, but they got that experience,” Fleck said of their performance against the MAC school. “Coleman Bryson is a really good football player. I think we all know that he was a (Pinstripe Bowl) MVP from last year as a freshman.”

Center

In his one year on the job, sixth-year senior Nathan Boe worked to keep a similar level to what 2022 All-American center John Michael Schmitz had established over the years at that position.

Now the U has to find another center. and they the Gophers won’t have the luxury of a veteran stepping in. Greg Johnson played guard as a true freshman in 2023, and the Prior Lake product is atop of the list of candidates.

“I’d really like to be able to give Greg Johnson a shot to be able to be the center and move into that role,” Fleck said. “We’ve got Brett Carroll coming in, who has played center, the high school All-American young man from Kansas. We’ll find that out as we go forward. But that’s our plan so far. Cade McConnell, too.”

Nose tackle

Baugh came from FCS-level Houston Baptist two years ago and locked down that position at the U for two seasons. The U will look for another to-be-determined impact transfer to join the group.

“But we’ll also look at Darnell Jeffries, Logan Richter and Theo Randle,” Fleck said. “I feel like those three — we have a solid three, probably add one more.”

Tight end

Spann-Ford didn’t reach the heights forecast for his senior season, but the St. Cloud native still reached all-Big Ten honorable mention status.

The U likes the remaining depth at this spot and won’t be seeking an addition via the portal.

“I love Nick Kallerup and what he’s been able to bring with physicality — that Ko Kieft mentality,” Fleck said, referencing the former tight end who plays now for Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Jameson Geers has taken massive strides forward (including his first career touchdown in the bowl game). He took massive strides forward in training camp and then ended up getting hurt, set him back a month and a half.”

The Gophers also have been encouraged by freshman Piece Walsh and the development of junior Frank Bierman, who made this Gopher debut in the bowl game.

