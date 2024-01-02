Gophers football: Athan Kaliakmanis transfers to Rutgers

The route from Dinkytown to Piscataway, N.J., continues to be well worn.

Former Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis became the latest to travel that path, committing to Rutgers on Tuesday. His brother and former U receiver Dino Kaliakmanis also said he will exit the NCAA transfer portal and go to the Scarlet Knights.

The Kaliakmanises will be reunited with former Gophers and current Rutgers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who recruited them to Minnesota in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Kaliakmanises’ moves to Rutgers has other predecessors in current Scarlet Knights defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak and safety Michael “Flip” Dixon, who transferred from Minnesota after the 2022 season.

Athan Kaliakmanis, who has two years of eligibility remaining, completed 53 percent of his passes (156 for 294) for 1,838 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He entered the transfer portal after the regular season ended in November.

Rutgers will play the Gophers next season in New Jersey on Nov. 9.

Transfer portal tracker

Incoming players (Previous school)

Dec. 3

QB Max Brosmer (New Hampshire)

Dec. 10

DT Jordan Guerad (Fla. International)

RB Trent Howland (Indiana)

DE Eddy Toussom (Navarro JUCO)

CB Ethan Robinson (Bucknell)

Dec. 17

QB Logan Fife (Fresno State)

CB Jaionte McMillan (TCU)

Dec. 20

DT Quindario Lee (Central Michigan)

Outgoing players (Next school)

Nov. 28

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Rutgers)

QB Drew Viotto (Eastern Michigan)

RB Marquese Williams

OL JJ Guedet (Illinois State)

Nov. 29

WR Dino Kaliakmanis (Rutgers)

Nov. 30

RB Zach Evans (North Texas)

Dec. 4

OL Tyrell Lawrence (Alabama A&M)

Dec. 16

DT Jordan Guerad (Louisville)

Dec. 17

RB Trent Howland (Indiana)

Dec. 20

DE Eddy Toussom (Alabama Birmingham)

