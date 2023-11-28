Gophers football: Athan Kaliakmanis intends to enter transfer portal

The first Gophers football player to decide to leave the program this winter is a big one.

Starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis said Tuesday he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Kaliakmanis’ decision comes a day after the U offered a scholarship to New Hampshire graduate transfer QB Max Brosmer in the portal.

Kaliakmanis’ message on social media said his choice came “after several days of discussion with my family.”

A Pioneer Press source reiterated that head coach P.J. Fleck appreciated what Kaliakmanis brought to the Gophers over his three full years in Dinkytown. At some point in the last few days, Fleck had met with the quarterback position group. He could not fully commit nor guarantee who the starting quarterback would be in the 2024 season, and the program would entertain competition via the portal for next fall.

In his first full season as a starter at the U, Kaliakmanis completed 156 of 294 passes for 1,838 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions in all 12 games. Accuracy and touch on passes remained elusive for him all season. His passer rating (115.17) is 100th in the nation this season and his completion percentage (53) is outside the top 100.

Kaliakmanis, who has two years of eligibility remaining, added in his message: “Thank you to the Minnesota coaching staff who believed in me before I ever stepped foot on this campus. I cannot fully express my gratitude to you. To all the Gopher fans, I am so thankful to have been a part of this University and this incredible, passionate community. … Minnesota will always be an important place in my life and one that I believe has helped me grow immensely both as a player and man for the last three years.”

Every other team in the Big Ten West Division played at least one QB from the transfer portal last season. Fleck and the Gophers are adapting to the newer landscape.

With the Gophers diving into the QB market, it will be interesting to see which free-agent signal-callers entertain Minnesota. The Gophers attempted only 296 passes this season, ranking 119th in the nation, and they ran the ball on at least 60 percent of snaps in each of Fleck’s seven seasons at Minnesota. In 2023, they ran the ball 61 percent of offensive plays.

But when Gophers system has been clicking, they have had success through the air, primarily in 2019 when quarterback Tanner Morgan and receivers Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson were all-Big Ten caliber players putting up big stats.

Fleck has not been shy this season about calling for an influx of money donated to Dinkytown Athletes, the Gophers’ name, image and likeness (NIL) collective. Part of the recruiting process, especially in the portal, often includes how much NIL compensation might be available for players at specific programs.

Dinkytown Athletes president Derek Burns, a former U offensive lineman, told the Pioneer Press in September that the biggest driver for players in the portal/NIL landscape remains playing time. The Gophers can now offer QBs an open pathway to the field.

The Gophers quarterback depth is increasingly young.

Backup quarterback Cole Kramer participated in Senior Day on Saturday and appears to be leaving the U with one year of eligibility remaining. The U did not add a quarterback the recruiting cycle after Kaliakmanis committed to the U in the 2021 class.

Jacob Knuth, the QB in the 2022 class, transferred out of the U in April; he landed at Kansas State. The U’s third-stringer is true freshman Drew Viotto, with walk-on Max Shikenjanski as the fourth-stringer. Drake Lindsey is the QB pledge in the 2024 recruiting class.

