Gophers football adds transfer commitment from Clemson defensive end

The Gophers football program picked up a transfer commitment from Adam Kissayi on Sunday.

Kissayi, of Palm Bay, Fla., pledged to Minnesota in the 2024 class, but flipped to Clemson and signed with the Tigers in December 2023. He did not play for Clemson last fall.

The 6-foot-8 and 235-pound defensive end then reversed course Sunday entering the transfer portal and coming back to the U within a few hours.

“Blessed to say I’m Committed to the University of Minnesota!” Kissayi wrote on social media.

The Gophers have added two transfer defensive ends in the last week, with Robbinsdale Cooper’s Jaxon Howard coming to the U after one season at LSU.

Related Articles