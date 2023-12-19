Gophers football adds Ohio tailback Sieh Bangura in transfer portal

The Gophers football program added Ohio transfer running back Sieh Bangura on Tuesday.

“All in …” Bangura said on X in conjunction with a video from a recent visit to Minnesota.

Bangura, who is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, rushed for 1,982 yards and 22 touchdowns across three seasons at the Mid-American Conference school.

The Bowie, Md., native was named the MAC’s freshman of the year in 2022 after rushing for a team-leading 1,078 yards on 222 carries. He had 811 yards on 178 carries a season ago.

The Gophers have been looking for depth at tailback after two players — Zach Evans and Marquese Williams — left via the transfer portal in November.

In the meantime, Indiana transfer running back Trent Howland committed to Minnesota on Dec. 10, but then decided to stay with the Hoosiers on Sunday.

Minnesota has had seven scholarship players exit the portal. With Bangura, six have said they will join the U for next season.

Even with Bangura, the U could look to add another running back via the portal before next season.

Transfer portal tracker

Incoming players (Previous school)

Dec. 3

QB Max Brosmer (New Hampshire)

Dec. 10

DT Jordan Guerad (Fla. International)

RB Trent Howland (Indiana)

DE Eddy Toussom (Navarro JC)

CB Ethan Robinson (Bucknell)

Sunday

QB Logan Fife (Fresno State)

CB — Jaionte McMillan (TCU)

Outgoing players (Next school)

Nov. 28

QB Athan Kaliakmanis

QB Drew Viotto (Eastern Michigan)

RB Marquese Williams

OL JJ Guedet (Illinois State)

Nov. 29

WR Dino Kaliakmanis

Nov. 30

RB Zach Evans (North Texas)

Dec. 4

OL Tyrell Lawrence

Saturday

DT Jordan Guerad (Louisville)

Sunday

RB Trent Howland (Indiana)