Gophers football adds first commitment for next year’s recruiting class

The Gophers football program netted its first commitment in the 2025 recruiting class on Saturday.

Zachry Harden, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback from Covington, Ga., pledged to the U while on a visit to the campus this weekend.

“After a great conversation with (P.J. Fleck) I am 1000% committed,” Harden wrote.

Harden, who has yet to receive a star rating, had 20 scholarship offers, including Michigan State, Indiana, Texas A&M, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Harden attends Newton High School, where current Gophers safety Darius Green and defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies are alums.

Minnesota has one recruit for the 2026 class in Rocori offensive tackle Andrew Trout. He committed to the U in January.

