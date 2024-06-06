Gophers football adds Caledonia athlete Ethan Stendel to 2025 class

The Gophers football program picked up a commitment from Caledonia, Minn., athlete Ethan Stendel on Wednesday night.

Stendel attended a camp at the U, and after speaking with head coach P.J. Fleck. He received a scholarship offer and quickly pledged to the U.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota,” Stendel said on social media.

Stendel is listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds; he might be a linebacker in college. He has been a three-sport athlete at Caledonia, including at quarterback and on the basketball and track and field teams.

Stendel, who is initially considered a two-star recruit, had other offers from North Dakota and Northern Iowa. He also had interest from Iowa State, North Dakota State.

The Gophers now have eight commitments for the 2025 class.

