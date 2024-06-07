Gophers football adds big commitment with in-state lineman Abu Tarawallie

The Gophers football program picked up a huge in-state commitment from Abu Tarawallie on Friday.

Tarawallie, of Heritage Christian Academy in Maple Grove, narrowed his finalists down to the Gophers, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Kansas State on June 1. He previously had plans to visit all four finalists this month and was scheduled to be a part of the Gophers’ “Summer Splash” event this weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman is considered the second-best, in-state player in the 2025 class, per 247sports.com. The three-star prospect had other scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, Iowa State and Kansas.

Minnesota now has 12 players in next year’s group.

