Gophers football get 2026 commitment from Forest Lake’s Johnson
The Gophers football program on Tuesday received its second verbal commitment to its 2026 recruiting class when Forest Lake standout defensive lineman Howie Johnson announced on the X platform that he has chosen Minnesota.
Johnson, 6-3 and 255 pounds, is a three-star recruit who's rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 player in Minnesota and the No. 34 defensive tackle nationally in the 2026 class. Johnson attended a Gophers camp on Monday and was offered a scholarship, with Minnesota being the first program to extend an offer.
As a sophomore in 2023, Johnson had 80 tackles, including 28 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 10 games. He also forced one fumble and blocked one kick. Johnson also is a track and field athlete, and he placed third in the shot put at 56 feet, 9¾ inches and 12th in the discus at 142-5 in the Class 3A state meet.
Johnson's commitment gives the Gophers pledges from the top two players in Minnesota in the 2026 class. Rocori four-star offensive tackle Andrew Trout committed to the Gophers in January.