Gophers fall well off Big Ten West pace with 26-14 loss at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Gophers football players had been more vocal going into this season. After keeping their goal of winning the Big Ten West Division mostly to themselves in previous years, team leaders were sharing it more widely in August.

But after flying high in September, Minnesota has been grounded in October. The U has suffered its second straight intra-division loss, 26-14 to No. 24 Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, and combined with its 20-10 loss to Purdue on Oct. 1, they are not only down in the standings but don’t hold tiebreakers against the Illini or Boilermakers.

The adage is that expressing your goals make them deeper rooted and might make them attainable, but the Gophers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) will now need a lot of help to achieve their preseason objective. They have not been helping themselves in the process.

With the boost of 92-yard kickoff return, Gophers took a 14-13 lead with Mo Ibrahim’s touchdown run early in the third quarter against Illinois, but their defense, No. 1 in the nation in total yards allowed, couldn’t consistently stop the Illini (6-1, 3-1), the new surprise West Division frontrunner.

After the U defense allowed an average of 222 yards per game, the Illini offense had 250 yards at halftime and finished with 472. Running back Chase Brown remained elusive for defenders, racking up 180 yards on the ground, breaking tackles and making other defenders miss entirely. Quarterback Tommy DeVito put up 252 passing yards in his return from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Gophers continued to be hit with key injuries to offensive players. Chris Autman-Bell’s knee gave way in September and his season ended; Ibrahim’s ankle injury knocked him out of the Purdue game; and starting quarterback Tanner Morgan went down with an upper-body issue Saturday and led to him being transported to a local hospital for an thorough assessment, Fleck said.

On the field, the Illini strangled the game, with an offense that held the ball for more than 40 of the 60 minutes, and therefore, limiting the amount of possessions. The Illini had four scoring drives over 14 plays apiece. Plus, the Illinois had no turnovers, and Minnesota had three interceptions.

Story continues

Fleck wants his offensive identity to centered being the ones hoarding the ball and winning the turnover margin. “That is how they are going to win because that’s usually how we win,” he said. “They did that to us (Saturday).”

The Illini went 4 for 4 on fourth-down conversions, with each drive ending in points (one touchdown and three field goals).

On the game’s opening drive, the Gophers gave up a fourth-and-1 and then had a massive coverage bust to allow DeVito to find Brown wide open for a 40-yard touchdown. After that, Minnesota’s defense allowed Illinois to drive into the red zone on two occassions, but forced field goals and trailed only 13-7 at the half.

In between, Minnesota scored the first touchdown Illinois has allowed at home all season. Ibrahim’s cutback on a rush turned into a 44-yard gain, and three plays later, Morgan saw a receiver covered in the flat, so tucked the ball and ran for a 9-yard score.

Minnesota’s only lead came after Quintin Redding broke free for a 92-yard kickoff return to start the second half and Ibrahim scored from four yards out.

But on the next drive, DeVito’s best throw of the day found Brian Hightower for a 35-yard gain to set up a first-and-goal. DeVito keeper on the read option fooled the U defense and he walked in from five yards out.

Like the Purdue game two weeks ago, the Gophers were forced to chase from then on and could never catch up. The U passing game without Autman-Bell has had diminishing returns.

Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford was the only receiver with double digit yards. He had 32. The Illini had four guys over 50.

The Gophers season is now half done. “We have a chance to respond and learn from this game,” center John Michael Schmitz said. “Move on to the next. … The season’s not over. We are 4-2 and we just have to know that we have to do a better job responding as a whole and just knowing there is still a lot of football to be played.”

Related Articles