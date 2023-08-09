Gophers fall camp continues ahead of opener against Nebraska
Gophers football players Aireontae Ersery, Quinn Carroll, Daniel Jackson and Justin Walley spoke with reporters after Tuesday's training camp practice at Athlete's Village.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Washington's offense struggled last year. Eric Bieniemy's won the Super Bowl. And why did head coach Ron Rivera feel the need to air this laundry anyway?
The ACC is smelling blood in the water and is reportedly targeting Pac-12 leftovers Cal & Stanford to join their conference, along with SMU of the American Athletic Conference.
Fitzgerald was fired after numerous allegations of hazing within Northwestern football.
Tom Hoge said after Tuesday’s meeting that there is a “very real possibility” that the Tour’s deal with LIV Golf doesn’t get done.
Over the past few years, the animosity toward Rapinoe has spread to include the entire USWNT, which now features the most racially and ethnically diverse roster in its history.
There was an odds shift in the NL MVP race on Wednesday.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
Wozniacki hadn't played a competitive tennis match since the 2020 Australian Open.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde try to pick up the pieces from last week’s realignment fallout after news that Washington, Oregon would be heading to the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State & Utah would take their athletic programs to the Big 12.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues to identify sleeper options at every position — next up, the running backs!
Young has dealt with in-game pressure. Now he has to reckon with organizational pressure, cultural pressure, which is something he never experienced under Nick Saban at Alabama.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
With potential implications extending all the way to the College Football Playoff, here's how sideways college sports is at the moment.
Are Toledo and Ohio headed for a rematch in the MAC title game?
Caleb Williams and USC should put up plenty of points again this season, but will they win the conference? Let us break down the board for what looks like the Pac-12's final season.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Breeland, 31, hasn't played in the NFL since 2021.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.