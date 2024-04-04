Gophers face St. Louis Saturday for WNIT title

Sophie Hart had 14 points as the Gophers beat Pacific 77-62 Tuesday night in the WNIT at Williams Arena. (University of Minnesota Athletics)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team will play for the WNIT championship against St. Louis on Saturday.

The game will be played at 2 p.m. at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Ill., a short drive from the St. Louis University campus. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The Gophers got there after a 74-69 win at Troy Wednesday night in the WNIT semifinals. It was their second straight win without Mara Braun, who suffered a foot injury unrelated to the one that forced her to miss about two months during the Big Ten season.

Amaya Battle led the Gophers (20-15) Wednesday with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes. Mallory Heyer added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Sophie Hart had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Grocholski hit a 3-pointer that put Minnesota up four with 38 seconds to play.

The Gophers have won 20 games for the first time since the 2018-19 season. They’re playing for their first WNIT title.